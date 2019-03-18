Tightrope Previews OTT Workflow for Cablecast at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Taking residency outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center exhibit floors, Tightrope Media Systems is preparing a sneak preview of a new feature to its Cablecast Community Media platform for NAB Show attendees. The latest update of Cablecast, version 6.7, provides turnkey VOD and live streaming publishing for the web and OTT to customers, including schools and local governments. These new publishing workflows allow users to maintain control of how their content is presented.

Cablecast 6.7 features a new digital file uploader that enables content managers to copy media files onto their server from anywhere. Users can now add metadata information at the same time they submit content files through a single, unified interface page. There is also a new thumbnail selection feature that lets users scrub through video clips to select a promotional image for program schedules on public website and VOD libraries.

Cablecast’s online and OTT content presentations do not insert unwanted advertising in front of producers’ videos, nor suggest third-party content to viewers, per Tightrope.

Tightrope is slating a May release for this latest version of the Cablecast and its new standalone VOD publishing functionality. To see a demo of the system, NAB show attendees can schedule a visit for Tightrope’s suite at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel (Hospitality Suite 739).

The 2019 NAB Show runs from April 6-11, to register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.