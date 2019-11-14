The Video Show: One Minute With Stephen Badger

Government videographers and photographers alike often are called on to do great work on incredibly small budgets. But it isn't only government entities that need to keep costs down when producing content. We've all heard the "doing more with less" mantra. So where do you start?

Stephen Badger, a public affairs officer with the Dept. of Natural Resources for Maryland, knows a thing or two about creating content on a small budget as the only dedicated videographer and photographer for a massive state agency that manages multiple department units. How does he do it? Badger will share his insight, tips and techniques in the session “Production on a Government (Shoestring) Budget” at The Video Show, a two-day event in Washington, Dec. 4–5.

The Video Show caught up with Badger for just a minute ahead of the show.

The Video Show:How does a single dedicated videographer and photographer support a massive state agency that manages police, parks, forestry and other units?

Stephen Badger: In short, I do whatever is necessary to accomplish the agency's goals, but there are challenges, of course. One of my biggest hurdles is sourcing quality imagery. Over the years, the department staff has generated some solid resources—built on the backs of photo contests, historic archives, volunteers, colleagues and more.

I'm also quite grateful for the support of those not directly involved with media production. My work wouldn't be possible without collaboration from field personnel and the agency's communications team. Their assistance with access, scheduling, scripting, publishing and promotion is indispensable.

TVS:Working with a constrained budget is a daily reality for many who work in and around government media. Share a tip that might be of help, as a preview of your session.

SB: Be frugal. Buy only the tools you need for the job that's required. Prioritize versatility. A solid, mirrorless or DSLR might fall on the lower end of industry standards, but works quite well in a variety of applications.

