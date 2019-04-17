Teradek Unveils Entry-Level Ace 500 Wireless Video System at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show Teradek introduced the Ace 500 zero-delay wireless video system, targeting smaller production budgets. The ACE 500 features the same wireless technology found in the company’s Bolt product line, but in an ultralight, streamlined experience at a more accessible price point, according to the company.

“Ace 500 was designed for independent creatives beginning to incorporate wireless video into their workflows, or for those operating within strict budgets who still need a reliable video link,” said Greg Smokler, vice president, products for Teradek.

Ace 500 transmits uncompressed 1080p60 video up to 500ft. line-of-sight with less than 1ms delay. The units feature HDMI input/output and can be powered via the 3.5mm barrel input using either a PTap/2pin power source or one of several battery plate accessories available.

Since the Ace 500 is compatible with Teradek’s Bolt ecosystem, users of the ACE 500 can transmit and receive video from any Bolt 500 or SmallHD FOCUS 500 transmitter/receiver.

The Teradek Ace 500 will be available mid-June and a transmitter/receiver set will retail for $999.00.