Telestream to Debut New Version of Wirecast Gear at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—IBC attendees will have their first chance to get a peek at the latest version of Telestream’s Wirecast Gear live video streaming production hardware during this year’s conference, which takes place Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.

Telestream said in its announcement that the new Wirecast Gear hardware boasts a significant performance increase over previous generations hardware, which it says will enable live professional broadcasts to be established in minutes. Among the features that will allow it to do this are more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, faster RAM and the latest NVMe storage.

Building off of Wirecast’s 300 series server-grade processing, the new 400 series adds a professional NVIDIA Quadro GPU that can produce up to four simultaneous 1080p 60fps encodes and an SDI program output or multiview without using additional CPU bandwidth. There is also the ability to create more ISO and archival grade encodes simultaneously for future repurposing of content.

Wirecast Gear can support up to five simultaneous cameras via baseband SDI or four cameras via HDMI. It has six channels of audio and professional XLR/TLS balanced audio inputs.

Additional features of Wirecast Gear include the Telestream Wirecast Pro software; NewBlue Tilter Live software; Telestream Switch Player software; Dual 1 Gbps NIC cards; 60 FPS input and encode capabilities; a rack mountable chassis with certified thermal cooling system; IPMI interface; and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC. Wirecast users also have access to the new stock media library and can invite up to seven remote guests into the streaming program with the Wirecast Rendezvous feature.

Telestream will display the new Wirecast Gear at its stands, 7.C14 and 7.C16, during IBC 2019.