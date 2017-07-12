Telestream Presenting Live Streaming Ecosystem at IBC 2017

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—The Telestream booth at IBC 2017 will be a showcase for the company’s end-to-end live streaming systems, video encoding and transcoding systems, and new developments in cloud-based enterprise services. It will also be a chance for the company to highlight how the recent acquisitions of IneoQuest and Vidcheck boost the Telestream media production and distribution ecosystem.

One of the products that will be part of the Telestream’s presentation is the latest version of Lightspeed Live Stream, which brings broadcast and OTT together in the live space. An enterprise-scale live streaming platform, Lightspeed Live Stream provides fully produced, premium content OTT to end users on devices of choice. The system recognizes SCTE 35/104 triggers and enables industry standard server side and edge ad supported live services for programmatic ad-insertion and content replacement. It also provides UHD and HDR support. Telestream will also highlight a strategic partnership with Unified Streaming to offer its Origin as an option to Lightspeed Live Stream for an extended format and DRM support.

There will also be a new version of Lightspeed Live Capture shown, which provides encoding of real-time SD, HD and UHD into all high-quality mezzanine formats while also supplying a streaming proxy for each channel being processed. This integrated hardware and software appliance combines multiple CPU and GPU cores, as well as targeted ASIC Codec acceleration to deliver flexible and efficient encoding performance.

Also in the live category, Telestream will feature its Wirecast Live Streaming production software.

Another new product that Telestream has planned to show at its booth is the Vantage Elastic Domain, a scaling model that allows users to deploy instances of Telestream’s Vantage media processing software based on changing needs. Elastic Domain can execute and scale based on the current state of the domain, managing the Vantage database and controlling worker nodes.

There are also new developments to the Telestream Cloud, including a video encoding SaaS for video production and postproduction professionals.

Telestream will be located at booth 7.B26 during IBC 2017, which takes place in Amsterdam from Sept. 14-18.