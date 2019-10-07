Telestream Covering All Levels of Digital Lifecycle at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Telestream’s offerings at the upcoming NAB Show New York will give attendees a look at what the company can provide from production to distribution. A particular focus for Telestream’s latest products will be the adoption of 4K technology.

To help with production needs, Telestream will have its Prism monitoring and analysis platform that is engineered for IP, SDI and hybrid workflows involving HD, 4K, HDR and WCG. The Prism unit that will be shown comes with new features like false color, HDR measurement tools and support for 25G networks.

The Vantage Media Processing Platform is meant to help with postproduction, featuring automated ingest, media processing and postproduction workflow automation. One of the components of the Vantage platform is the Vantage Media Manager, which provides a user interface for Mac and Windows-based creative editorial to browse, preview, tag and submit jobs for processing. The Vantage platform also provides GPU-accelerated multiscreen transcoding and automated content assembly while handling 4K+, HDR and Dolby Vision formats. Additional features include delivering final masters in IMF and being able to automatically process in the cloud via Vantage Cloud Port.

Telestream has a number of video quality assurance products that it will showcase, including Vidchecker and Aurora for file-based QC and correction. In addition, Telestream iQ and Sentry are designed to ensure viewers’ video experience with hardware or virtualized probes.

On the distribution side, Telestream has products to assist with live streaming, like the OptiQ Monitor, a subscription, pay-as-you-go cloud-native system that provides real-time deployment of live ABR monitoring for real-time video QoE analysis and a comprehensive view of CDN delivery network QoS performance. The OptiQ Channel system, meanwhile, enables the creation of new OTT channels from cloud-deployed infrastructure.

Telestream’s Wirecast Gear will also show its latest features, which include more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, faster RAM and the latest NVMe storage, will be shown at Broadfield’s booth (N121).

Telestream will be located at booth N337.

2019 NAB Show New York will run from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.