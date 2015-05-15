Sony’s Luke Fay Wins ATSC Technical Award

WASHINGTON – ATSC has named Luke Fay, Sony senior staff engineer, the 16th recipient of the Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributing Award. Fay was presented with the award at Thursday’s ATSC Broadcast Television Conference in Washington D.C.

Glenn Reitmeier, Luke Fay and Mark Richer

Fay, in addition to his position at Sony, is the chairman of the Specialist Group focusing on the ATSC 3.0 physical layer standard (S-32). He also serves as vice-chair of the Technology Group developing TG-3, the overall ATSC 3.0 standard. He previously assisted in the ATSC Mobile DTV standardization and the next-generation broadcast planning team.

The Lechner Award is given annually to an ATSC member who provides invaluable and exemplary technical and leadership contributions and is determined by the ATSC board of directors. The award is named after the inaugural winner, consultant Bernard Lechner, who received the award in 2000.