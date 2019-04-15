Sony Tech Streamlines Content Creation Process

LAS VEGAS—The focus at Sony’s booth is on two core areas: content value and workflow efficiency. Content value is being demonstrated through 4K, 8K, high dynamic range (HDR) and high frame rate (HFR) technology, supporting the creation of valuable, engaging assets. Workflow efficiency is being illustrated through IP and media services that provide workflow efficiencies supporting interoperability and drive flexibility, enhance collaboration and empower global distribution.

John Studdert, vice president, U.S. sales and marketing, Sony Electronics, and Hiroshi Kiriyama, vice president, media business, Professional Solutions and Services Group, Sony Corp., hold the new HDC-5500 multiformat live camera.

One significant announcement in line with these priorities is Sony’s HDC-5500, a multiformat live camera equipped with a 2/3-inch 4K global shutter 3-CMOS sensor. The imager is said to ensure superb image quality in 4K, HD and HDR live production applications. OB operator Game Creek Video announced the purchase of 48 of these new cameras.

Sony’s Intelligent Media Services will be shown in a variety of workflows for broadcast operations, as well as sports and production workflows. Integrated AI capabilities supporting object recognition, speech-to-text and facial detection in Sony’s Ci Media Cloud improve discoverability and searchability.

Sony also announced a pair of executive promotions. Neal Manowitz has been elevated to the position of deputy president, Imaging Products and Solutions–Americas (IPSA) business unit, and Theresa Alesso has been promoted to president of the Professional Solutions Division within Sony Electronics IPSA.