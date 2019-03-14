Solid State Logic to Launch Dynamic Software at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Solid State Logic is giving its System T broadcast audio platform a boost with a new software that will debut at the 2019 NAB Show, the Dynamic Automation Software. DAS is designed for all of the System T mixing consoles—the S500, S300 and TCR.

System T is able to be programmed to provide setups specific to a usage case, including TV production, live news or sports. The new DAS software option expands these capabilities.

SSL’s Mixed Automation has been updated to match the needs of the modern broadcast production environment. Automated parameters on the console are stored with mixes against MTC or LTC and can be managed from within the console’s file system. There are also touch sense faders and encoders, as well as touch screen controls.

Combined with DAS, users can have control when conforming audio for picture. A mix is developed via multiple passes through a timeline, with each pass auto incrementing at the rollback position. Mixes stored in the Mix Pass manager can be recalled for printing, or used as starting points for further mixes. Mix data can be stored in the background showfile to ensure capture.

