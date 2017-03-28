Trending

SMPTE Unveiling IP Showcase for 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—SMPTE (The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) will present an IP Showcase at the 2017 NAB Show that offers a holistic view of the efforts made by many industry groups to promote and enable production, contribution and distribution workflows over internet protocol (IP).

The IP Showcase is made possible by a team effort between AMWA, EBU and VSF, as well as the Joint Task Force for Networked Media (JT-NM), of which SMPTE is a founding member. These entities also worked in concert with AES, AIMS, IABM and MNA to co-develop the exhibit.

The IP Showcase will assist broadcast/IT engineers, CEOs, producers and others in determining how they can leverage the benefits of the draft SMPTE ST-2110 specifications. Visitors will also see engineering progress along with real-world examples of IP applications from leading networks and program producers.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. SMPTEwill be in boothN4824. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.