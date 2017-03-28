SMPTE Unveiling IP Showcase for 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—SMPTE (The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) will present an IP Showcase at the 2017 NAB Show that offers a holistic view of the efforts made by many industry groups to promote and enable production, contribution and distribution workflows over internet protocol (IP).

The IP Showcase is made possible by a team effort between AMWA, EBU and VSF, as well as the Joint Task Force for Networked Media (JT-NM), of which SMPTE is a founding member. These entities also worked in concert with AES, AIMS, IABM and MNA to co-develop the exhibit.

The IP Showcase will assist broadcast/IT engineers, CEOs, producers and others in determining how they can leverage the benefits of the draft SMPTE ST-2110 specifications. Visitors will also see engineering progress along with real-world examples of IP applications from leading networks and program producers.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. SMPTEwill be in boothN4824. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.