SMPTE to Focus on Future of Cinema at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers will present “The Future of Cinema Conference: The Immortal Movie,” which will explore how content creators and storytellers combine artistry with motion imaging technology to thrive today and into the future.

SMPTE leadership with students during the 2015 NAB Show.

The conference, which hopes to inspire a new generation of filmmakers, will also feature "First Forays: High Dynamic Range in Animation," a session that will examine the benefits and challenges afforded by technology to the animating industry. Also, leaders in the alternate-content realm will discuss technical innovations during the session, "How Does Event Cinema Deal With Advanced Technologies?"

Conference sessions will also discuss the future of event cinema as it relates to distributing content to theaters in 4K/8K, wide color gamut, higher frame rate, and high dynamic range. And film director Ang Lee will give the keynote address, "Pushing the Limits of Cinema," where he’ll discuss his vision for cinema and creative opportunities for the future of filmmaking, among other conference presentations.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. SMPTE will be in booth L28. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.