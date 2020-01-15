SMPTE Seeks Papers for November Technical Conference

A new two-phase selection process will be used to choose technical papers for the annual event.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers have issued a call for technical papers for the 2020 SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Nov. 9-12, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.

2019 SMPTE Annual Technical Conference

The organization will use a new two-step submission and review process in an effort to enhance the quality of submissions and to increase the likelihood that selected presentations will be selected for publication in its Motion Imaging Journal, SMPTE said.

During the first phase of the new process, which runs until March 10, SMPTE will accept abstract submissions. The conference’s program committee will then review the submissions and by April 20 create a short list of works that have been preliminarily accepted. Authors will be notified after April 20.

The next phase runs from April 20 to July 10. During this time, authors of works on the preliminary acceptance list must submit full manuscripts for review. The SMPTE review committee will notify authors on or before Aug. 10 of their decisions.

All manuscripts also will be peer reviewed for possible publication in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

"The SMPTE annual technical conference is an ideal venue in which to showcase research and exploration of the new and emerging technologies that will shape the motion-imaging industry—and the future of storytelling," said Sara Kudrle, SMPTE vice president of Education. "It's always exciting to dig into manuscript proposals for the upcoming conference, and we're eager to learn more about the work being done by academics, students, engineers, creatives and executives from across the industry."

SMPTE is seeking high-quality, informational papers that address technical theory, research, innovation, application or practice related to the evolving technologies associated with the media and entertainment industry, it said.

Preference will be given to what the organization describes as “forward-thinking proposals” and especially to research-based proposals addressing cutting-edge technologies.

Additionally, the program committee is seeking the perspective of the “next generation of engineers, technologies, storytellers and industry thought leaders,” SMPE said. Student papers are strongly encouraged. Promotional or commercially oriented papers will not be considered.

After the November conference, SMPTE will publish accepted manuscripts to the SMPTE Digital Library and a video of the presentation of each paper will be posted to the SMPTE YouTube channel, the organization said.

More information is available on the SMPTE website.