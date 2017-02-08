SMPTE Gets Rolling on NAB Show’s ‘Future of Cinema’ Conference

LAS VEGAS & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The “Future of Cinema Conference: The Intersection of Technology, Art & Commerce in Cinema” will help kick off this year’s NAB Show and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is filling out the details of what attendees will be offered. The two-day conference will feature presentations of how new technical innovations, consumption and business models will impact the industry.

Robert Seidel, Barbara Lange, Ang Lee, and Richard Welsh at the 2016 Future of Cinema Conference

The first day of the conference will focus on the new technical developments and challenges in film. These include the use of the SMPTE Digital Camera Package for distribution, the role of cloud technology for global distribution, the latest in display and projection technology, implementations of Interoperable Master Format, immersive audio technologies and standards, and how to protect against threats to content security.

Day two will focus on content creation and consumption with areas like light field imaging on content production and a panel on HDR. Other topics on the docket will include the advancement in AR, VR and mixed reality experiences, and consumers changing relationships to the movies.

Speakers for the “Future of Cinema Conference” will include SMPTE Education Vice President and Sundog Media Toolkit CEO Richard Welsh and Pixar Animation’s Cynthia Slavens. Additional speakers will include Jaclyn Pytlarz, Dolby Laboratories; Chris Witham, The Walt Disney Studios; Pat Griffis, Dolby Laboratories and SMPTE executive vice president; Nick Mitchell, Technicolor Creative Services; Jennifer Zeidan, Industrial Light & Magic; filmmaker Jennifer Hall Lee; Siegfried Foessel, Fraunhofer IIS; and Rajesh Ramachandran, Qube Cinema.

The 2017 NAB Show’s “Future of Cinema Conference” will take place from April 22-23. For more information or to register for the conference, visit www.nabshow.com/education/future-cinema-conference.