SMPTE and NAB’s ‘Future of Cinema Conference’ Registration Now Open

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Produced by both the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and the National Association of Broadcasters, “The Future of Cinema Conference: The Immortal Movie,” which will take place during the 2016 NAB Show, is now open for registration. The conference will explore how content creators and storytellers combine artistry with motion-imaging technology to thrive today and into the future.

The two-day conference will features sessions on techniques and challenges related to making content for theatrical release and beyond. Topics will include the creative use of HDR; utilizing content captured on 35mm film to feed into high-end digital exhibition formats; next-generation distribution; HDR mastering and delivery to the home.

Richard Welsh

“With this conference, we’ll investigate the limits of what is possible within the cinema environment, look at the new directions being taken by creatives, both established and those early in their careers, and consider how these filmmakers are interfacing with technology to expand their storytelling capabilities,” said Richard Welsh, CEO of Sundog Media Toolkit and program chair for the conference.

“The Future of Cinema Conference” is scheduled to take place from April 16-17 in Las Vegas. Registration is now open. For more information, click here.