SMPTE 2019 Annual Tech Conference Accepting Paper Proposals

LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The call for technical manuscripts proposals has been issued by SMPTE for the SMPTE 2019 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition. The organization has set a submission deadline of April 30 for abstracts.

Proposed papers must be informational, high-quality and address technical theory, research, innovation, application or practice of the evolving technologies associated with the media and entertainment industry. The committee is ideally looking for forward-thinking and research-based proposals that address cutting-edge technology; there is also a special interest in proposals from next-generation storytellers and industry leaders, including student papers. Commercial or promotional papers will not be considered.

Examples of topics that SMPTE would consider for papers include UHD, HDR, 4K and high frame rate; future of media distribution; media infrastructure and control; cloud and virtualized media processing; image acquisition and processing; advances in display technologies; future media technologies; and more. A full list of potential topics is available at 2019.smpte.org.

The authors for selected proposals will present at the 2019 conference during program sessions that cover advancements in current technology and future-looking developments in media, content creation, image and sound, and other related arts and sciences.

In addition, SMPTE will publish accepted manuscripts following the conference to the SMPTE Digital Library. Video of the conference presentations will also be posted to SMPTE’s YouTube channel. Submitted manuscripts will also be peer reviewed for possible publication in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

This year’s program committee will be co-chaired by SMPTE Education Vice President Sara J. Kudrle and Thomas Edwards, vice president engineering and development at Fox.

Following the April 30 deadline, the final proposal selection and notification to authors will be done by June 15. Selected presenters must be able to provide an electronic version of the final manuscript no later than Sept. 20.

The SMPTE 2019 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition will run from Oct. 21-26 in Los Angeles.