SMPTE 2017: Riedel Bringing New Apps, Intercom System

LOS ANGELES—Riedel Communications will arrive at this year’s SMPTE Technical Conference & Exhibition with a pair of new apps in tow, along with a new wireless intercom system.

Building on MediorNet MicroN’s ability to extend functionality through the use of apps, the MicroN IP app creates a bridge between MediorNet and future IP networks. The MicroN IP app features the same system support as the traditional MicroN IP system while turning the device into a tool for all IP interfacing needs. It supports up to four SMPTE 2110-20 inputs and outputs plus four baseband 3G-SDI signals and eight 3G-SDI outputs. There is also support for AES67 audio, two optical MADI ports, sync I/O, NMOS Device Discovery and Registration, NMOS Connection Management or manual configuration for non-NMOS devices. The device can also be fully networked with all existing MediorNet products.

Another app that Riedel will be showcasing is the MediorNet Multiviewer app, a virtual multiviewer app based on MediorNet high-density media distribution hardware that can work within the MediorNet network. Using a decentralized signal network, user can place the multiviewer hardware where it is needed. The system can take up to 18 sources from the network and output up to four multiviewer screens and be configured through a drag-and-drop editor.

Riedel will also use SMPTE to highlight its Bolero wireless intercom system. Bolero is an expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the 1.9-GHz frequency range that is fully integrated into Riedel’s Artist digital matrix intercom platform. The system, which runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, can be applied as a wireless backpack, a wireless keypanel and as a walkie-talkie radio.

