SMPTE 2017: Artel Unveils New IP-Centric Platforms

LOS ANGELES—Artel recently acquired core IP switch technology from ARG ElectroDesign including the ARG Quarra 1G and 10G IP Switch family. The ARG Quarra family supports the SMPTE ST 2110-10 standard for system timing and definition and ST 2059-2 permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. ARG Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.

The ARQ IP Streaming System serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for video applications. Because the ARQ solution is scalable in single-stream increments, broadcasters can add additional ARQ licenses to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services. The ARQ system is simple to configure and suitable for the distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, internet and satellite.

The SMART Media Delivery Platform is a four-channel auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with an integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switch. The company says the SMART Platform was designed to attach to the IP network without the need for external network elements. Functionality of the platform can be added or upgraded via software download. The flexibility in function capabilities, along with greater port density, reduces power consumption and reduces size and cost.