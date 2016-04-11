Sintec Media Bringing On Board Ad Sales System to 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Sintec Media will introduce the On Board automated, end-to-end programmatic solution for ad sales at the 2016 NAB Show. As a programmatic seller side platform (SSP), On Board is a cloud-based solution that integrates with all Sintec Media sales and traffic systems, and connects to leading programmatic DSPs.

On Board helps broadcasters and cable networks unlock audience-based, programmatic sales through public and private marketplaces, increase revenue, and replace error-prone manual processes with automation that saves time and money.

With its entire product portfolio now available in the cloud, Sintec Media will demonstrate how cloud-based technology infrastructure not only reduces total costs, but increases flexibility for IT and business operations.

The company will also showcase the interconnectivity of its portfolio and introduce new offerings for station groups and networks, including Broadway/SIMS integration, a promo optimization engine for IBMS, Broadway and On Air, and a programmatic platform for all of its solutions.

Sintec Media also offers right solutions that give channels complete control over complex, multiplatform content rights and tools to maximize their content investment, whether scheduling for internal use or licensing to third parties.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Sintec Media will be in booth N6319. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.