Signiant to Unveil New SaaS Capabilities at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Signiant will introduce new capabilities for its Software-Defined Content Exchange (SDCX) software-as-a-service platform that simplify secure content exchange between companies at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam.

The capabilities, first to appear in the Signiant Jet product, make it easy to automate and accelerate transfers of large files between geographically dispersed locations, the company said.

First introduced at the 2019 NAB Show, Jet leverages Signiant’s SDCX SaaS platform, also used in Signiant’s Media Shuttle solution used by a half million people to transfer and share large files. This large footprint means the platform is already connected to thousands of on-premise and cloud storage endpoints, it said.

The new Jet features to be unveiled at IBC 2019 include new content exchange capabilities with a mechanism for a secure cloud handshake to simplify intercompany transfers. The new capabilities allow Jet users to make storage endpoints private, discoverable or discoverable only to select partners in their supply chain, Signiant said.

Companies use a simple, secure web interface to request connection with a partner. Once accepted, specific jobs can be configured and mutually approved, making possible secure, automatic transfers between companies.

With simple, predictable pricing, companies of all sizes have access to Jet. The pricing model also makes it easy to cost share for intercompany exchanges.

See Signiant at IBC 2019 stand 14.B23. For more information on Signiant Jet visit the company’s website.