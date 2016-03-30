Siggraph 2016 Registration Now Open

CHICAGO—Registration is now open for Siggraph 2016, the annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing computer graphics and interactive techniques. The tagline for this year’s conference is “Render the Possibilities.”

One of the new elements to the conference this year is the launch of the “Spirit of Siggraph” character design contest. Artists and designers will be tasked with creating an original character design that embodies Siggraph and “the creative and inventive spirit present in the fields of computer graphics and interactive techniques,” according to the organization’s press release. The winning designer will receive complimentary registration to the conference and social media exposure. Deadline for entries is April 15.

Siggraph 2016 will take place in Anaheim, Calif., from July 24-28. For more information, or to register for the conference, click here.