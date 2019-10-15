SCISYS Media Solutions to Feature OpenMedia Infinity NRCS Family at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—SCISYS Media Solutions will spotlight its portfolio of cross-media storytelling solutions for TV newsrooms and radio production at the 2019 NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The company will showcase the latest developments in its OpenMedia Infinity newsroom computer system as well as new features for its dira! radio production and playout solution. SCISYS Media Solutions also will demonstrate its NewsBoard unified web-based interface for journalists and editorial teams. The dashboard tool helps news organizations organize the story production process—from ideas to distribution—via metadata-driven workflows.

SCISYS Media Solutions also will feature its OpenMedia Now ready-to-use NRCS, a preconfigured newsroom computer for TV and digital and online media.

See SCISYS Media Solutions in the Arvato Systems booth (N646) at the NAB Show New York.

