Schilowitz to Speak at NAB Show Technology Luncheon

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that Ted Schilowitz, futurist at 20th Century Fox and Barco’s chief creative officer, will speak at the NAB Show Technology Luncheon. The Luncheon will take place on April 20.

Ted Schilowitz

In his role at 20th Century Fox, Schilowitz helps develop strategy on future technology and emerging fields. Specifically, according to the press release, he is working virtual and augmented reality. His role at Barco falls on similar lines, as he manages a project on immersive cinema experiences.

“With virtual and augmented reality being a focus at this year’s NAB Show, we look forward to Ted sharing his insight on the development of this exciting new technology,” said Sam Matheny, NAB chief technology officer.

In addition to addressing the Technology Luncehon, Schilowitz will also moderate the Creative Master Series keynote session, “Virtual Reality: Immersive Storytelling Meets Interactive Technology,” on April 18.

Also set for the Technology Luncheon is the previously announced presentation of the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards to Dr. Richard Chernock of Triveni Digital and Andrew Laird, former vice president and chief technology officer for the Journal Broadcast Group. Adam Symson, senior VP and chief digital officer at The E.W. Scripps Company, has also been tapped to receive the Digital Leadership Award.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place in Las Vegas from April 16-21.