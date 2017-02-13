SBE Plans 2017 Leadership Development Course

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers’ 2017 Leadership Development Course will be held Aug. 8-10 in Atlanta. This course is intended for broadcast engineers who have (or aspire to have) management responsibilities.

Led by Rodney Vandeveer, professor of organizational leadership and supervision at Purdue University, “the course explores the nature of leadership, the difference between being a manager and being a leader, how to build a winning team, the importance of attitude in the leadership position, communication insights” and more, according to the announcement.

Vandeveer, who also runs VanTech Training, has served as the instructor for six prior years, and the course has been run by SBE since 1997. Prior to that, the NAB sponsored the development course, beginning in 1965.

To register for the three-day course, visit the SBE website. The enrollment fee is $620 for SBE members and $675 for non-members.

The course will be held at the Hyatt Place Atlanta Airport South, where registrants can also book a room for $118 per night, plus tax through July 10.

Contact SBE Education Director Cathy Orosz with questions.