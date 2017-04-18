RUSHWORKS to Introduce T-Bar Control Surface at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—RUSHWORKS will introduce the VDX T-Bar control surface, which integrates with its VDESK and REMO multi-camera integrated production systems, at the 2017 NAB Show. Developed in response to customer requests, the VDX gives VDESK and REMO users new features and capabilities, such as manual transitions, shortcut keys and multi-camera preset selection for integrated pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) cameras.

VDX

The VDX allows operators to select complex video effects with keyboard shortcuts, all of which have graphical depictions for ease of use. In combination with other features—such as multiple transition and effect controls, access to more than 100 PTZ/PTX presets using the keypad, integrated robotic camera and dolly control, and integrated streaming tools—VDX enhances the live TV production environment.

VDESK, and its portable counterpart REMO, support up to 12 inputs and feature switching, program and ISO-recording, a file browser, creation of multiple playlists, a downstream keyer, chromakeyer, and dozens of transitions and effects, like PiP and double-box shots.

Dynamic Auto Zoom (DAZ) is now integrated within RUSHWORK’s robotic camera control platform. Rather than being limited to static PTZ presets, DAZ provides options for motion presets. Ctrl+R, the company’s software-based camera control application, can now replace traditional hardware controllers with an intuitive, easy-to-use utility that also supports DAZ.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. RUSHWORKS will be in booth SL12713. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.