RUSHWORKS Bringing PTX PanTilt Head to IBC 2017

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS—RUSHWORKS is heading overseas to IBC 2017, where it will display its PTX Universal PanTilt heads to attendees. According to the company, this will be their first time at IBC.

The PTX heads are designed to provide production functionality and versatility by using a joystick and other hardware and software devices. The PTX is controlled by VISCA protocol, passing remote communications to VISCA “box” cameras, as well as cameras with LANC and Panasonic remote control interface capability. The heads also accept full DMX control, allowing them to be added as fixture profiles in lighting consoles and software.

RUSHWORKS will display the PTX Model 1 and PTX Model 2 at the show at multiple stands: Datavideo Technologies (7.D39), AJA Video Systems (7.F11), Panasonic (11.C45) and Marshall Electronics (12.D20).

IBC 2017 takes place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.