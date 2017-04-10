Rohde & Schwarz Revealing IT-based ATSC 3.0 Exciter at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Rohde & Schwarz will use the 2017 NAB Show as the premiere of the R&S SDE900, the world's first IT server-based exciter solution for ATSC 3.0 broadcasts, according to the company. The SDE900 provides broadcasters with an easy upgrade path for existing transmitters, such as the R&S THU9 and R&S THU9evo high-power transmitters from Rohde & Schwarz, to ATSC 3.0 and future standards. The R&S SDE900 is a plug-in rackmount module for the R&S Tx9 generation of transmitters. The R&S SDE900’s software-based encoder generates the I/Q modulation data on its high-performance IT server and the R&S TCE900/TCE901 exciter generates the COFDM waveform based upon the I/Q data.

SDE900

The R&S SDE900 will initially be available for high-power transmitters. The transmitters were part of the world's first broadcast in the ATSC 3.0 UHD standard when Seoul Broadcasting System in South Korea used the R&S THU9 to broadcast the first sports event in ATSC 3.0 last December.

Rohde will also showcase the R&S Prismon monitoring and multiviewing solution. With its multi-standard, multi-protocol approach, R&S Prismon offers increased functionality for playout and contribution, making it cost-efficient and future-proof for broadcast and streaming media providers.

R&S Prismon software supports SMPTE 2022-1/2, SMPTE 2022-6, AIMS, ASPEN, HLS, MPEG-DASH, MPEG-2/4, HEVC and TICO, as well as SDI. Future media formats and protocols can be added via software upgrades. It’s also available as a standard IT platform, as well as a cloud-based solution.

A large number of channels, including UHD quality, can be monitored in parallel with R&S Prismon and visualized on a multiviewer video wall. It also offers a web-based user interface, as well as a mobile app enabling technicians to identify and assess the sources and effects of errors without an on-site visit.

Rohde & Schwarz will also exhibit the R&S Venice ingest and playout system that incorporates software-based functionality for SD through 4K workflows. During ingest, users can start transferring the content and editing it with Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer. It handles all current codecs, including Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHR and Sony XAVC, and new ones can be added anytime. R&S Venice allows convenient playout of mixed formats and codecs without prior transcoding, and the signaling and processing architecture is ready to handle HDR workflows.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Rohde & Schwarz will be in boothSL1205. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.