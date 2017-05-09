Report: Online Video and Hi-Resolution Hot Topics at NAB Show

Click on the Image to Enlarge



LONDON—There was a wide range of topics and technology for attendees to experience at the 2017 NAB Show in April, but according to Platform Communications two topics rose to the top. The company’s second Platform Media Index showed that media coverage from the NAB Show was focused primarily on online video (28 percent) and high resolution video (20 percent); Data analytics, workflow and media asset management, and virtualization rounded out the top five, each scoring just above or below 10 percent.

The talk about online video at the show was dominated by the announcement from Netflix on its first licensing deal in China with video-streaming platform iQIYI, per Platform. UHD and HDR also continued to draw heavy attention, with events like NASA’s live 4K stream from the International Space Station. Colin Dixon, founder and chief analyst for nScreenMedia, told Platform that HDR seemed to have moved ahead of UHD in attendee interest at this year’s show.

Platform had a greater expectation for media coverage of virtual and augmented reality, but according to the Platform Media Index the topic represented just 7 percent of coverage tracked.

The infographic above shows the top 10 key talking points during the 2017 NAB Show. For more information on the complete list, click here.