Renewed Vision Unveiling Video Scoreboard Software at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Renewed Vision will unveil the Pro Presenter Scoreboard software-based score presentation system. Building on Pro Presenter’s live presentation and production platform, the scoreboard offers affordable, user-friendly interfaces purpose-built for driving video-based scoreboards, targeted advertising and sports broadcasting.

Pro Presenter Scoreboard’s advanced, multi-regional presentation capabilities capitalize on the display flexibility of today’s LED scoreboards. Multiple, independently-controlled areas of the screen integrate scores, live video feeds, pre-recorded video, rotating ads, player profiles, dynamic statistics, externally-sourced data feeds, and more, into immersive visual productions that drive revenue.

Users can switch between template-based output layouts optimized for football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse and more, and change display layouts on-the-fly during events, leading to greater audience retention and sponsor satisfaction.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Renewed Vision will be in booth N7112. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.