Registration Open for 2016 HPA Tech Retreat

LOS ANGELES—Now in its 22nd year, the 2016 Hollywood Professional Association Tech Retreat has opened registration. The gathering features engineering, creativity and business leaders to discuss trends and technologies of the future, while also dealing with current issues.

The five-day retreat includes conference sessions, daily breakfast roundtables, the Innovation Zone (formerly the Demo Room), and networking events.

The 2016 HPA Tech Retreat will take place Feb. 15-19 at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells in Palm Springs, Calif. The sessions schedule and programming information will be announced soon.

Early bird registration is now available. For more information, visit www.hpaonline.com.