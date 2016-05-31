Registration Now Open for IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM—It’s time to start making plans for the IBC 2016 conference and exhibition, as IBC has officially opened registration for the annual conference.

The conference, which will once again take place at RAI Amsterdam, will run from Sept. 8-12, with the exhibition taking place from Sept. 9-13. IBC is offering a variety of passes, including the Exhibition Visitor Pass, Gold Pass Experience, Silver Pass, Bronze Pass and Green Pass. Early Bird registration rates will be available until July 15.

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.