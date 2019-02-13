Registration Now Open for 2019 4K 4Charity Fun Run

LAS VEGAS—An event fixture of the NAB Show since 2014, the 2019 edition of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run organized by Elemental is expected to cross a major milestone: more than $1 million in donations. Individuals can help them reach that goal starting today as registration for the 4K race is now open.

The funds raised through the event are donated to nonprofits with a specific focus on increasing equity in technology. This year, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit that works to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of a programmer.

The 4 kilometer walk/run will take place around Sunset Park in Las Vegas on April 9 at 7:30 a.m. Complimentary transportation will be offered to and from select hotels, and light snacks and beverages will be available before and after the event.

Individuals can register for the event here.