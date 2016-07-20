Rascular to Debut Helm Control Technology at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—Rascular, a U.K.-based software design company that specializes in video playout control and media management systems, will introduce its Helm control technology, now integrated with Elemental Live, at IBC 2016. Elemental Live provides Helm with live streaming to new media platforms and encoding for linear pay-tv broadcasts.

Rascular will also showcase updates to its Mediant media management tool, now featuring secondary media handling for both broadcast and streaming playout through the development of Mediant-AM (Automation Module), an automation feature that syncs secondary event media on the playout device with what the automation playlist requires.

Rascular will also show expanded capabilities of its Helm Clockwork application, which allows users to create scheduled events. New features include inbuilt knowledge of an event’s duration.

To see all of these products visit Rascular’s IBC booth, 1.F33. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.