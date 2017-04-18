Quicklink to Debut Media Streaming Contribution Tech at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Quicklink’s Remote Communicator is ready for the 2017 NAB Show. This solution can be used to create ultra-low delay video/audio contributions from any device using a web browser, easily share high quality return video to a remote user and integrate ultra-low delay audio commentary into your workflow.

Remote Communicator

Users can stream video and audio to a web browser and return video and audio, or audio only, in real time, full duplex with ultra-low delay.

The Remote Communicator can also be controlled and managed by the Quicklink Communicator Portal (QCP), which provides management of all remote users and enables administrators to create managers/users and oversee server status and availability.

Quicklink will also show its TX Skype call transceivers, which enable professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI and HDMI interface. The TX unit can receive from and send to any video-enabled device running Skype, giving broadcasters access to millions of Skype users. Quicklink will also show its TX Multi Skype video call management system that allows for multiple calls within a single hardware unit.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Quicklink will be in boothSL5222. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.