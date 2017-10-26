SMPTE 2017: Quantum Showcases Storage Systems

LOS ANGELES—Quantum is demonstrating Xcellis Foundation, an entry-level workflow storage system designed to address the technical and budgetary requirements of small- to medium-sized post-production facilities and corporate video departments. Based on StorNext, the new system delivers the benefits of enterprise-class Xcellis storage in a NAS appliance for under $25,000. Xcellis Foundation is suitable for smaller video production facilities that need the benefits of a shared workflow but have limited budgets to spend on shared storage.





aiWARE for Xcellis is a new hybrid on-premise and cloud version of the artificial intelligence platform from Veritone. It allows users to leverage Veritone’s cognitive analytics―in areas such as object recognition, optical character recognition and transcription―to extract hidden value from their on-premise video and audio content.



Quantum will also feature the integration of Data Frameworks’ ClarityNow with Xcellis workflow storage, powered by StorNext. Together these technologies allow users to not only look at the physical nature of the storage environment to see where files are kept, but also to establish policies so files are moved in a way that yields the most capacity. By scanning content in near real time, building an index of that content, and then grouping similar content into collections, the integrated solution makes it easier to attach costs to storage related to specific content and projects. As a result, studios and other content creators can keep specific groups of content in the most economical and appropriate storage medium.