Qligent Demoing OTT, OTA Signal Monitoring Solutions at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Qligent’s presence at NAB Show New York—located in the Javits Convention Center on Nov. 9-10—will be defined by a joint demo with Avateq and a showcasing of its latest monitoring and visualization solution for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators.

The company will be showing of its signature Vision cloud-based monitoring and analysis platform, which allows broadcasters to deploy virtual servers and probes at any location to collect data associated with signal quality and performance.

“At NAB Show New York, we intend to show how broadcasters can use Vision to support geographically dispersed monitoring needs, with deeper insights into trends and impact analysis associated with how signal performance affects viewership,” said Ted Korte, Qligent’s COO.

Vision has built-in recording features to allow users to review and analyze recent video and audio files as well as a customizable interface.

The Qligent and Avateq joint demonstration will show off the features of a product formed between Qligent’s Vision platform and Avateq’s AVQ1022. The AVQ1022 is Avateq’s latest RF layer monitoring receiver and signal analyzer for the ATSC 3.0 standard.

Qligent will be located in booth 735.