Public Radio and TV Engineers Share New 'Night Owl' Session

LAS VEGAS—Public radio and TV engineers will participate in a new collaborative event in Las Vegas next week.

It is a joint “Night Owl” event of the Public Radio Engineering Conference and PBS TechCon, taking place on Thursday, April 4, at the Flamingo, and is open to all attendees of the PREC or TechCon.

Victoria St John, president of the Association of Public Radio Engineers, and Kevin Ruppenthal, director of technology communications and engagement for PBS, organized the evening, which is funded by a grant from the CPB.

We asked St. John for more info:

TVTechnology:Why is it notable or different from past years?

Victoria St. John: We are excited to get the technology teams for both radio and TV in the room for networking and collaboration. Conducting sessions on topics that cross all of our many content platforms, we can share knowledge and cross-pollinate ideas. CPB challenged us to work together across our respective events, and we’re making that happen with informative content and quality networking. Our attendees tell us the most valuable part of our events is the time spent directly working with peers.

TVT:Who is the intended attendee?

St. John: Public media technologists working across all the various platforms of radio and television. Engineers looking to develop skills and network with peers.

TVT:How would someone register?

St. John: PREC (Public Radio Engineering Conference): Register at https://www.apre.us/

TechCon registration will be available onsite beginning Wednesday, April 3, near the Sunset Ballroom on the third floor at the Flamingo.

TVT:What else should readers know about the programs of the PBS TechCon and APRE/PREC?

St. John: We at the APRE are dedicated to advancing the art and science of public radio engineering through research, education and public service. PBS TechCon serves as the premier educational event for anyone in public media serving an audience with technology. With record numbers of registrants, station staff, stations represented and presenters in 2019, these technology conferences continue to grow to serve the educational needs of public media staff.

The Association of Public Radio Engineers next week also will present Jeff Welton of Nautel as its 2019recipient of the APRE Engineering Achievement Award.