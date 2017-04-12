Pronology mRes Encoders Adding NewTek NDI at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Attendees at the Pronology booth on the NAB Show floor will get the chance to see the company’s mRes encoder using NewTek NDI technology. Pronology has integrated NDI into the mRes to have it be recognized as a source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard Ethernet local area network.

NewTek NDI workflow

The mRes encoder converts information from one format to another for the purposes of standardization, speed or compressions. It can record multiple tiers of video per SDI or IP input channel and can create a high-resolution media file, an edit proxy and a live web-streamable proxy. With the integration of NewTek NDI there is now an entry point into supporting IP technology.

Pronology will showcase the mRes encoder and its NDI integration at its booth, SL11807. The 2017 NAB Show will take place from April 24-27 in Las Vegas.