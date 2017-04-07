Prime Focus to Launch DAX Production Cloud at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Prime Focus Technologies will feature its new DAX Production Cloud software at the 2016 NAB Show. Based on DAX with Digital Dailies and part of the company’s flagship product CLEAR Media ERP, DAX Production Cloud centralizes assets into a single repository which can be securely accessed by authorized stakeholders throughout the content lifecycle. DAX Production Cloud allows the use of the same system for both Dailies and Post Production workflows and enables editorial, creative agencies, VFX and localization vendors—all stakeholders within the production supply chain to collaborate, service and distribute media—all on the same software.

With high-res content on the system, users can have seamless access to other CLEAR modules like Promo Operations that allow end-to-end business process orchestration for promo creation including automation of promo versioning using Adobe Premiere Pro CC. The promo operations module is designed to solve the challenge of media logistics and automate workflows to manage vendors involved in the process of “versioning” promos from studios to broadcasters to digital organization

