PlayBox to Feature Updated Channel-in-a-Box, Cloud2TV Units at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—After a European showcase at IBC 2019, PlayBox’s latest technology will find itself under the bright lights of New York City with a spot on the exhibit floor of the 2019 NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.

PlayBox will demonstrate its complete PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box television branding and playout system with its latest software modules.

The Neo Channel-in-a-Box is available in 3U and 1U sizes, with the former able to support two HD channels or four SD channels, and the later supporting one HD or two SD channels. It can also be configured from a wide range of Neo-series software modules and optional accessories. The system enables users to perform tasks like content scheduling, promos, commercials, graphics preparation, subtitling and billing.

PlayBox also has the Cloud2TV, a system for content owners to create broadcast channels for transmission over digital terrestrial, satellite, cable or online media. In addition, both the Cloud2TV and Neo Channel-in-a-Box products support UHD, HD and SD and can be fully-automated.

PlayBox’s booth will be located at N246.