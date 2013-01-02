Pixel Power to show latest Gallium version at CABSAT

Pixel Power continues to place graphics at the center of their playout requirements with the latest version of Gallium. The integrated scalable scheduling, asset management and automation system will be featured at upcoming CABSAT show, Dubai, March 12 - 14, 2013.

This is the company’s integrated scalable scheduling, asset management and automation system. It provides automated control of Pixel Power’s transmission devices for graphics or complete channel playout, including ChannelMaster. Gallium goes beyond channel-in-a-box automation, providing enterprise-standard, scalable automated transmission.

With the ability to manage multi-format content delivery, Gallium maximizes sharing across multiple channels, reducing workload and resource requirements while enhancing delivery and consistency with a single operator.