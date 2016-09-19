Pilot’s John Clark to Keynote at 2016 IEEE BTS

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—As the executive director of NAB’s Pilot, which focuses on industry innovation, John Clark has been tapped to speak during the upcoming IEEE Broadcast Technology Symposium in a keynote titled “Inspiration for Innovation.”

Prior to joining Pilot, Clark worked for 18 years in the digital media space as the general manager of the local news website WRAL.com and as the executive director of the Reese News Lab in the School of Media and Journalism at the University of North Carolina.

Clark says that he will focus on “the powerful inspirations for innovation regardless of industry, specific technology, or even our own expertise.”

The keynote address will take place on Friday, Oct. 14, during the BTS Awards Lunch. IEEE BTS will run from Oct. 12-14 in Hartford, Conn. Online registration and more information is available here.