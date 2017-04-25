PFT Debuts DAX Production Cloud, CREATE Mobile App & More at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, is showcasing its new DAX Production Cloud software at NAB Show 2017. Based on DAX with Digital Dailies and part of the company’s flagship product CLEAR Media ERP, DAX Production Cloud vastly improves workflow efficiency by centralizing assets into a single repository which can be securely accessed by authorized stakeholders throughout the content lifecycle. DAX Production Cloud allows the use of same system for both Dailies and Post Production workflows. It enables editorial, creative agencies, VFX and localization vendors – all stakeholders within the production supply chain to collaborate, service and distribute media, all on the same software.

PFT CREATE

In addition, PFT has announced the launch of CREATE, a mobile-first solution for end-to-end production management from screenplay to production on one software, with a connected supply chain. A production module of CLEAR Media ERP Suite, CREATE as a single software will help creators digitize end-to-end the pre-production and production phases of the content creation process. It will allow all stakeholders engaged in creation--writers, creative teams, cast, technicians, vendors including location managers, art directors, costumers, make-up artists, day players and producers--to collaborate in real-time on a mobile device so that they can plan and manage production better, and make higher quality creative decisions more quickly.

PFT has also unveiled IMF support including an IMF Player and Mastering Automation solution as part of its flagship product, CLEAR Media ERP. CLEAR’s IMF solution includes an IMF Player that provides the ability to preview, playback, review and distribute over a streaming proxy a Composition Playlist (CPL) with all its essences including video, audio and captions. This enables collaboration and decision making in the workflow without having to necessarily access the original IMF package each time a CPL has to be played back, thereby easing content transfer loads and optimizing storage consumption across streaming locations.

Prime Focus Technologies is showcasing all of this at booth SL9605 at NAB Show 2017.