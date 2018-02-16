Pai to Keynote 25th ACA Summit

PITTSBURGH—The American Cable Association has announced that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will be a keynote speaker at the 25th ACA Summit, which is slated to take place from March 20-22 in Washington, D.C. Pai spoke at the Summit in 2017.

“Chairman has pursued an agenda during his tenure at the FCC that includes promoting infrastructure investment and innovation and reducing regulatory burdens,” ACA President and CEO Matthew Polka said in the announcement. “This year, at our 25th Anniversary Summit, we look forward to hearing from the Chairman about his continued focus on encouraging broadband deployment. Moreover, we look forward to getting a preview of the year ahead and having a conversation about other matters important to the cable industry.”

Since being appointed FCC chairman in January 2017 by President Donald Trump, Pai has led the FCC in a number of big developments, including the elimination of the main studio rule, the approval of voluntary rollouts of ATSC 3.0 and he has been a big proponent of deregulation.

Pai is scheduled to speak on March 21, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

For more information on the 25th ACA Summit, click here.