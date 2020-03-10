Nominations Open for the Next|TV Tech Leadership Awards

NEW YORK—Nominations are now being accepted for the inaugural Next|TV Technology Leadership Awards, which will be given out at the Digital Media Tech Leadership Summit in Santa Monica, Calif., June 11.

The awards are designed to honor executives who have played an innovative role in using technology to develop and deploy streaming services and products that are transforming the way entertainment, sports, news and other types of video are created, delivered, consumed and monetized.

Nominees are open to people who work for streaming services, broadcasters, networks, studios, news organizations, digital companies and others who provide streaming video to consumers. It is not open to vendors of technology and services, though companies are encouraged to nominate their clients.

The award winners will be profiled in the July issue of B+C; participate in panels at the Digital Media Technology Leadership Summit; and be honored at an awards dinner during the Summit on June 11.

Closing date for nominations is March 27, 2020. To nominate, click here.