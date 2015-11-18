Newbay Media Unveils National Drone Show Program

WASHINGTON —NewBay Media has releasedthe full program for the 2015 National Drone Show, a new conference and expo featuring video capture technology for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.





Scheduled for Dec. 2–3, 2015, in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center ,and co-located with NewBay Media’s Government Video Expo, the National Drone Show will bring together video professionals from a variety of sectors for two days of discussions and demos of the latest UAV and UAV-based video capture systems, management and delivery technologies and techniques. Stampede is the event’s charter Gold Sponsor.

The Drone Show will feature a Drone Flying Cage and a series of free sessions on the exhibit floor covering the latest drone technologies and regulatory topics. Educational sessions include “Command & Control for Drones,” “Drones for Large Sporting Event and Entertainment Event Coverage,” “Drones for Law Enforcement/Security/Public Safety,” “Drone-vertising—Using Drones to Deliver Marketing/Advertising Messages,” and “Rise of the Drones: A DMV’s Producer’s Panel for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.”



An after-hours event ib Dec. 2, hosted by the Television, Internet and Video Association of DC (TIVA-DC), will also focus on UAV/UAS production.

Instructors from Unmanned Vehicle University, the only university licensed to offer graduate degree programs in Unmanned Systems Engineering, will conduct drone-operating demonstrations in the show’s Flying Cage, allowing show attendees to experience firsthand the differing capabilities of various UAV manufacturers — such as DJI, AEE and XLY — and learn which is best suited for their enterprise’s needs and requirements.

The show is the only such event that will bring together video professionals from the Washington region’s government, military, law enforcement, enterprise, broadcast, cable, production, and post production communities. Invited exhibitors include drone manufacturers, drone accessory equipment companies, and drone software and service providers.

Registrants for the National Drone Show and Government Video Expo include tech leaders from DCTV, Discovery Communications, the U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the Federal Emergency Management Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, NASA, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs & Border Patrol, the Department of Justice, Chesterfield Fire & EMS, The White House, the Transportation Security Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the Army, Navy and Air Force; and local and state officials from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, Baltimore, Alexandria, Fairfax, Bowie, and Prince Georges Country, among others.

Program details are available at www.gvexpo.com/the-drone-show/#.

Event registration is at nationaldroneshow.com.