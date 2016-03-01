NATE UNITE 2016 Announces Record Attendance

NEW ORLEANS—NATE UNITE 2016 was one for the record books, according to the National Association of Tower Erectors, as the organization’s annual conference set new records for both registered attendees and total exhibitors.

According to NATE, 1,614 individuals registered for NATE UNITE 2016 in New Orleans, surpassing the previous high-mark of 1,564 at NATE UNITE 2015 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

In addition, NATE UNITE 2016 featured more exhibitors than previously in the conference’s 21-year history, with a total of 137 exhibitors taking part.

“The record-setting accomplishments of NATE UNITE 2016 are a testament to NATE’s ability to evolve along with the wireless industry,” said Todd Schlekeway, NATE executive director.

The organization reports they are already working toward NATE UNITE 2017, which will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, with a date to be announced later.