NAB’s Smith to Keynote Brazil Broadcast Conference

WASHINGTON —NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith will keynote the opening of the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering Conference in Brazil next month. The keynote is set for Aug. 20 in São Paulo.

SET 2013 is held concurrently with Broadcast&Cable, an equipment and technology show, Aug. 19–22. The annual event attracts more than 10,000 broadcasters and digital media professionals, according to NAB.

SET President Olimpio Franco says NAB and SET have the promotion of innovation and education in the broadcast industry as a common goal. Brazil is the largest international delegation at the NAB Show, according to Franco, who adds that NAB and SET both want to provide more global business opportunities for their members.

Smith plans to address how advancing broadcast technology and promoting stations’ interests in policy issues such as spectrum incentive auctions, supports stations’ commitment to serving their listeners and viewers.