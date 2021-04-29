NAB Technology Awards to Be Presented June 17

The National Association of Broadcasters will present its 2021 NAB Technology Awards at an online event hosted by NAB Amplify on June 17. This annual event typically takes place during the spring NAB Show. The awards highlight significant achievements in the fields of broadcast engineering and digital leadership.

The Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards are presented to individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in the radio or television broadcast industry, respectively. Last year’s recipients were James Stenberg (Television) with American Tower Corp., and Jeff Welton (Radio) with Nautel.

The Digital Leadership Award honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network that has transformed a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way. Entercom Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley received last year’s award.