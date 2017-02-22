NAB Show’s Sprockit Program Reveals First 10 Start Ups

WASHINGTON—The first batch of start ups that will participate in the fifth annual Sprockit program at the 2017 NAB Show have been announced. These 10 companies are expected to be joined by an additional 20 to be showcased at the NAB Show.

The 10 companies are:

dostudioPRO – Enables companies and network partners to deliver content directly to consumers via websites and branded applications and across OTT platforms.

Epidemic Sound – Offers a global direct license that enables for media companies to easily distribute content across all platforms.

Ex Machina – Develops apps and multiscreen strategies for media companies and advertisers seeking engagement solutions for TV programs and live streams.

Guidebox – Puts video apps in front of users when they are searching for content on Apple TV, Roke, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast and more.

ICX Media – A digital video management and data analytics platform for media companies, brands, digital video producers and creators.

Streamroot – Enables content providers to offer better quality video while improving the economics of OTT delivery.

Tradecast TV – Introduces the only end-to-end solution for easily managing, distributing and monetizing individual interactive TV channels and broadcasting networks, including a cloud-based linear TV channel and on demand, VOD/OTT and live broadcasting possibilities.

Wildmoka – Allows broadcasters and content owners to clip individual moments from live TV and events and share them across web, mobile and social platforms.

Vertebrae – Features native solutions that bring the world of virtual and augmented reality advertising to brands.

Vydeo – A patent-pending platform and software development kit for third party apps to interact with users via video.

These companies will be showcased at the 2017 NAB Show and throughout the year at Sprockit Sync private forums, which serve as a meeting for industry execs and entrepreneurs to discuss new technologies.

Sprockit is still accepting applications for participants on a rolling application. Companies will be selected by industry leaders based on their potential in offering solutions to current industry challenges. The application deadline to secure space at the 2017 NAB Show is March 1. Applications may be submitter here.

The 2017 NAB Show will take place from April 22-27 in Las Vegas.