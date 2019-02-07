NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference Looks Beyond Tech Horizon

LAS VEGAS—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced the title and theme for the 2019 NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference (FoCC), produced in partnership with SMPTE. The FoCC, "Now, Next, and Beyond the Yellow Brick Road," will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 6-7 in conjunction with the 2019 NAB Show and will feature presentations from the experts in the media and entertainment industry.

Julina Tatlock

Julina Tatlock, CEO of award-winning immersive-entertainment company 30 Ninjas, is serving as chair of the FoCC program committee. In her work as an interactive story creator, a digital strategist, a game designer, and a writer and producer, Tatlock uses new technology and platforms to transform content creation and consumption. Her keynote presentation at the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2018) focused on how leading-edge creatives are working with next-gen technologies to redefine the very nature of media and entertainment.

"Each year, the Future of Cinema Conference maps the path toward the technology horizon, and we're thrilled to have Julina bringing her unique knowledge and experience to the creation of this year's program," said SMPTE Education Vice President Sara Kudrle, who is also product marketing manager at Imagine Communications. "The conference will include the technical depth you expect from SMPTE and a broad, global perspective incorporating diverse planes of thought. We're looking forward to exciting, thought-provoking sessions with the experts who are changing the very foundation of the media and entertainment industry."

All surrounding the central focus of cinema, topics at this year's FoCC will include the state of the art, technology, and allied sciences; amazing emerging technologies; and the many possible futures of cinema.

More information about FoCC is available here. SMPTE members can register here and use code EP07 to take $100 off the NAB Show nonmember rate for a Conference Flex Pass registration or to get a free Exhibits Pass. The offer expires March 25.